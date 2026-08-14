Ahuimanu Elementary School 2026 Fun Fair Extravaganza

2026 Ahuimanu Elementary School Fun Fair/Craft & Food Vendor. The smallest biggest funnest Family Fair event in the beautiful lush green Ahuimanu Valley. Take a day off from all your devices, make it a family bonding day to picnic in the park, take a pit stop on your excursion around the scenic North Shore of Oahu, or just come enjoy All day live entertainment, Martial Arts Demonstrations, 5 bounce houses galore (will surely make for an early bedtime for the Keikis), Live Petting Zoo, Food Truck Vendors, over 30 craft/product vendors, HPD Keiki ID booth, bargain packed gift basket auction, and featuring Popular DJ Gusty Gus. Note: All Day Ride Wrist=bands are available for presale at $20. (Valued at $25.) deadline September 14, 2026. Call listed contacts for more details.

All Uber Drivers, Small Tour Operators, and Visitors to the Islands are welcome to bring your customers to engage and interact with the spectacular event.