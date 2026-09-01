Aerial Dance Diwali Performance 8-Week Series with Olivia Trice

Perform on the historic stage of Hawaiʻi Theatre, our biggest stage yet! Take your aerial practice beyond technique and into artistry as you prepare for this exciting performance opportunity.

This performance-focused series is designed for students who want to build confidence, develop expressive movement, and create a polished aerial dance routine.

Throughout the series, you’ll explore choreography, musicality, transitions, stage presence, and storytelling while refining your aerial skills. Each class builds on the last, culminating in a professionally choreographed performance at the Diwali Celebration at Hawaiʻi Theatre, an unforgettable opportunity to showcase your growth on one of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic stages.

Whether you’re preparing for your first performance or looking to deepen your artistic expression, this series offers a supportive environment to challenge yourself, connect with fellow aerialists, and experience the magic of performing.

Come ready to move, create, and tell a story in the air.