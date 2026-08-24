Pacific Expos' 2nd Annual A VeryMerryFest, will feature over 170 exhibitors: tasty treats to new food delicacies, innovative new products for the home, goods from local jewelry-makers and artisans, and the others for the holiday season! Additional features include a plant sales, exhibits, live entertainment, prizes, and giveaways.

This will be a free event!

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

- Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

- Sunday, December 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pearlridge Center Toys R Us Building

FOR BOOTH SPACES, DM US DIRECTLY, CALL 808-732-6037, OR GO TO pacificexpos.com.