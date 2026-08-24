A VeryMerryFest
A VeryMerryFest
Pacific Expos' 2nd Annual A VeryMerryFest, will feature over 170 exhibitors: tasty treats to new food delicacies, innovative new products for the home, goods from local jewelry-makers and artisans, and the others for the holiday season! Additional features include a plant sales, exhibits, live entertainment, prizes, and giveaways.
This will be a free event!
The schedule for the festival is as follows:
- Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Pearlridge Center Toys R Us Building
FOR BOOTH SPACES, DM US DIRECTLY, CALL 808-732-6037, OR GO TO pacificexpos.com.
Pearlridge Center Toys R Us Building
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Pacific Expos
8082165718
jpascua@pacificexpos.com
Pearlridge Center Toys R Us Building
98-1005 Moanalua RdAiea, Hawaii 96701