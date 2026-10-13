A Night Under the Stars — Annual Fundraising Gala, Magical Creatures Sanctuary

Magical Creatures Sanctuary — Hawaiʻi's only GFAS-accredited farmed animal sanctuary — hosts its annual fundraising gala on November 7, 2026, at the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo.

Founded in 2018 after the Kīlauea eruption, MCS cares for 100+ rescued farmed animals on 13 acres of the Hāmākua Coast of Hawaiʻi Island. The evening features a gourmet three-course plant-based dinner, live music, a silent auction, and MCS trivia. All proceeds fund food, veterinary care, and daily refuge for every resident.

Doors open at 4:30 PM. Event runs 5–9 PM. Tickets are $150/person and open to the public.

Tickets: magicalcreaturessanctuary.org/events