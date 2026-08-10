34th Annual Clyde "Kindy" Sproat Falsetto and Storytelling Contest (Kahilu Theatre)
34th Annual Clyde "Kindy" Sproat Falsetto and Storytelling Contest (Kahilu Theatre)
Celebrate one of Hawaiʻi Island's most treasured traditions at the 34th Annual Clyde "Kindy" Sproat Falsetto and Storytelling Contest. Honoring the legacy of legendary North Kohala musician Clyde "Kindy" Sproat, talented contestants share the stories behind their chosen mele before performing in the beautiful tradition of Hawaiian falsetto (leo kiʻekiʻe).
Kahilu Theatre
$20 + a 2026 AFIOH Medallion
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kahilu Theatre
808-885-6868
info@kahilu.org
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey RoadKamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org