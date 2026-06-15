​Step into a night that shimmers with style, flavor, and a touch of 24K Magic as the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival’s signature cocktail grand tasting lights up the rooftop of Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Set against the glittering Honolulu skyline, this high-energy evening is all about bold flavors, dazzling presentations, and a little bit of golden-hour glow.

Acclaimed chefs set the tone with a lineup of show-stopping bites—crafted with precision, creativity, and flair, each dish highlights Hawai‘i’s incredible locally grown, raised, and caught ingredients and shines as brightly as the night itself.

Then the spotlight turns to an international cast of award-winning mixologists, shaking and stirring cocktails that sparkle with innovation. From refined classics to inventive, gold-standard creations, each drink is designed to impress—layered with unexpected flavors, striking presentation, and just the right amount of magic in every sip.

Join us for a dazzling evening of cocktails, cuisine, and unapologetic glamour—where the drinks shine, the energy is electric, and every moment feels like pure gold.