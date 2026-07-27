22nd Annual Korean Festival

Welcome to the Annual Korean Festival Hawaii, one of Honolulu's most vibrant cultural events. Held every August, this free festival offers a lively, family-friendly atmosphere. It is a wonderful opportunity to experience the deep-rooted cultural synthesis of Hawaii and Korea, a relationship that began over 120 years ago when the first Korean immigrants arrived in the islands. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a frequent traveler to Oahu, the festival provides a welcoming space to immerse yourself in the spirit of community and connection.

Korean Festival Hawaii

Saturday, August 8

10:00am to 8:00pm

Kapiolani Park

www.koreanfestivalhawaii.com

@koreanfestival

Come ready to eat, as the festival is renowned for its incredible culinary offerings prepared by local vendors and talented community chefs. Visitors can savor authentic Korean street food and beloved classics like sizzling kalbi (BBQ short ribs), handmade mandoo (dumplings), bibimbap, and freshly prepared kimchi. You can even catch interactive cooking demonstrations or cheer on participants in the famous kimchi and jjajangmyeon (black bean noodle) eating contests. With a diverse array of food stalls offering everything from spicy rice cakes to sweet Korean pancakes, the festival promises a culinary journey that perfectly complements your island vacation.

Beyond the food, the Korean Festival Hawaii features an action-packed schedule of nonstop entertainment and interactive cultural exhibits. The main stage showcases a dynamic mix of traditional and contemporary performances, including world-class Taekwondo demonstrations, energetic traditional drum dances, and massive K-Pop dance celebrations featuring special guest artists. Visitors can also enjoy hands-on crafts, explore unique products in the vendor tents, or even try on a traditional Hanbok for memorable photos. With ample free parking and an array of activities for all ages, the festival offers an unforgettable taste of Korean culture right in the heart of paradise.