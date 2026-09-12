The Hawaii Japanese Center is pleased to announce that its 20th Annual “Musical Nostalgia” karaoke concert will be held Saturday, September 26, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale in Hilo. The event features the vocal talents of some of the Big Island’s best singers performing a variety of Japanese and American numbers.

This year marks the popular event’s 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, event coordinator Hiroshi Suga announced that this year’s theme will be “The Way We Were.” Special guests from Oahu will be the “Enka Sisters” Cara and Lacy Tsutsuse, who will perform traditional holehole bushi numbers. Holehole bushi were work songs sung by Japanese immigrants while laboring in Hawaii’s sugar fields.

Tickets for “Musical Nostalgia” are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Hawaii Japanese Center, KTA Superstores (Puainako and Downtown branches), Hilo Daijingu, Puna Hongwanji, Hilo Grinds, and Tenkatori. Money raised will support the work of the Hawaii Japanese Center, a private, non-profit (501)(c)(3) organization.

The Hawaii Japanese Center will also recognize Diane Hakoda and Dean Goya for their contributions to the event.

For information, email the Hawaii Japanese Center at info@hawaiijapanesecenter.com or call (808) 934-9611 Wednesday-Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm.