2026 Sportsman's Challenge

The Sportsman's Challenge offers adults an opportunity to test their outdoor skills, compete as a team, and support Scouting programs across Hawaii. Participants will rotate through 10 challenges, including shotgun, pistol, ridle, archery, slingshot, darts, atlatl, tomahawk throwing, knife throwing, and an airsoft shooting gallery. Safety instruction, equipment and guidance will be provided, making the event accessible to participants of varying experience levels.

The competition will be held at Camp Maluhia in Wailuku, Maui, on September 26 and 27, with space limited to 12 teams per day (24 team spots total). Each team must consist of four adults, ages 18 and older, with a base price of $1500 per team ($375 per person). The day includes breakfast and coffee, a safety briefing, the outdoor competitions, lunch and an awards ceremony recognizing top individual and team performances. Beyond the fun of the competition, the event helps raise funds for Aloha Council camps, service projects, and year-round programs supporting youth throughout Hawaii.