2026 Hawaii Open - State Chess Championship

When: Labor Day Weekend, September 5th to September 7th, 2026

Event Organizer: Hawaii Chess Federation

Where: The University of Hawaii at Manoa (Campus Center Ball Rooms) - 2456 Campus Rd., Honolulu HI, 96822

Parking: Paid parking is available

Supervision: On-site supervision by a coach, parent or designated guardian is required for all players age 13 and under.

Format: A five-round Swiss-System, non-elimination chess tournament - everyone plays all rounds. It is USCF rated. Clocks and chess sets provided at the event.

Sections: The two main sections are Open (all ratings welcome) and Reserve (for players rated below 1500 or unrated). There is also a one-day, 5-round section on Sunday for players rated under 800. The six-round Blitz tournament on Monday is open to all ratings and abilities, and it is a double-swiss tournament (you play each opponent twice).

Time Controls: (Clocks will be started at published round times)

Open & Reserve Sections: Game in 90 minutes with a 30-second increment (G/90 +30)

Under 800 Section Game in 30 minutes with a 5-second increment (G/30 +5)

Blitz tournament: Game in 5 minutes with a 2-second increment (G/5 +2)