ʻĀina-based Paintmaking Workshop
ʻĀina-based Paintmaking Workshop
Join Avalon Paradea at ʻAwa Hou for a hands-on paintmaking workshop using entirely natural and locally-sourced materials.
Students will learn the fundamentals of making watercolor paints using natural elements. As a group, we will craft three to four different paints and experiment with them on provided watercolor paper. At the end, students will get to take paints home.
A percentage of each registration fee will go to the Hawaiʻi Mutual Aid Network to help support families impacted during hurricane Lala and Lowell.
This workshop is usually $70 per person. To make this class more accessible, there are five sliding-scale pricing options from $30 to $70 -- select whatever you are able to pay on the registration page.
Awa Hou Kava Lounge
Sliding scale $30 to $70
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Avalon Dawn Art
8083435027
avalonparadea@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Avalon Paradea
Awa Hou Kava Lounge
2700 S King St unit #D101Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
(408)-828-1752
info@awahou.com