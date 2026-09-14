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ʻĀina-based Paintmaking Workshop

ʻĀina-based Paintmaking Workshop

Join Avalon Paradea at ʻAwa Hou for a hands-on paintmaking workshop using entirely natural and locally-sourced materials.

Students will learn the fundamentals of making watercolor paints using natural elements. As a group, we will craft three to four different paints and experiment with them on provided watercolor paper. At the end, students will get to take paints home.

A percentage of each registration fee will go to the Hawaiʻi Mutual Aid Network to help support families impacted during hurricane Lala and Lowell.

This workshop is usually $70 per person. To make this class more accessible, there are five sliding-scale pricing options from $30 to $70 -- select whatever you are able to pay on the registration page.

Awa Hou Kava Lounge
Sliding scale $30 to $70
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Avalon Dawn Art
8083435027
avalonparadea@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/avalonparadea

Artist Group Info

Avalon Paradea
Www.avalonparadea.com
Awa Hou Kava Lounge
2700 S King St unit #D101
Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
(408)-828-1752
info@awahou.com
https://www.instagram.com/awahouhnl/