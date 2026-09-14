ʻĀina-based Paintmaking Workshop

Join Avalon Paradea at ʻAwa Hou for a hands-on paintmaking workshop using entirely natural and locally-sourced materials.

Students will learn the fundamentals of making watercolor paints using natural elements. As a group, we will craft three to four different paints and experiment with them on provided watercolor paper. At the end, students will get to take paints home.

A percentage of each registration fee will go to the Hawaiʻi Mutual Aid Network to help support families impacted during hurricane Lala and Lowell.

This workshop is usually $70 per person. To make this class more accessible, there are five sliding-scale pricing options from $30 to $70 -- select whatever you are able to pay on the registration page.