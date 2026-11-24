Evening Concert host Marcus Moore welcomes local pop-punk band Yolo Ono to HPR-2 to celebrate the launch of their first full-length album, "Manic Lullaby.” Band members Nikki Son Nakamura, Ajita Gabbard, and guest violinist Arree Nwhen share how they created the album and preview one of its tracks, “Serotonin.”

Yolo Ono will perform on Dec. 13 at Harbor’s Vintage. Learn more about “Manic Lullaby” on Bandcamp and follow the band on Instagram at @yoloonoband for upcoming events and appearances.

This interview aired on Nov. 13, 2026.