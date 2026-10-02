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Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Jim Moffitt and pianist Jonathan Korth on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published October 2, 2026 at 1:13 PM HST
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Jim Moffitt (left) and pianist Jonathan Korth (right).
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Jim Moffitt (left) and pianist Jonathan Korth (right).

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt and pianist Jonathan Korth joined Morning Café to preview the upcoming American Independence concert, featuring the Spring Wind Quintet with Jonathan Korth.

The all-American program coincides with the 250th anniversary of America's independence and highlights music by contemporary composers. Together, they preview new pieces like "Motion" by Alyssa Morris, which interprets the variety of ways that humans can move. The first movement is a bike ride, and there is a strut and a tiptoe movement. Korth explores newer works, such as Higdon's "Summer Shimmers."

Classical Music Conversations
Spring Wind Quintet's Tommy Morrison and Lance Suzuki explore "American Independence"
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba

The concert also includes a few traditional American hits, including works by Barber and Gershwin. Moffitt, who plays the clarinet, delves into the background for the inspirations behind Barber's "Summer Music."

"American Independence" with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Spring Wind Quintet takes place on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium. Learn more at https://www.chambermusichawaii.org.
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Classical Music Conversations chamber music hawaii
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
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