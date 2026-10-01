Spring Wind Quintet's Tommy Morrison and Lance Suzuki explore "American Independence"

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Tommy Morrison (Bassoon) and Lance Suzuki (Flute) discuss the Spring Wind Quintet's upcoming concert, "American Independence," which celebrates the history of American music, past and present.

With no Sousa in sight, the Spring Wind Quintet looks beyond the usual patriotic soundtrack to offer a more current and colorful portrait of American classical music, celebrating work from both living and historic composers. The program includes music by Alyssa Morris, Jeff Scott, and Jennifer Higdon. "American Independence" also premieres a new work by Amanda Harburg composed for horn, bassoon and piano, with pianist Jonathan Korth.

"American Independence" with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Spring Wind Quintet takes place on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium. Learn more at https://www.chambermusichawaii.org.