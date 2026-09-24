Makoto Ozone’s jazz routes lead him to Hawaiʻi’s center stage

A globally acclaimed pianist and composer, Makoto Ozone is known for his unique approach that transcends the boundaries of jazz and classical music. In his conversation with Classical Pacificʻs Sharene Taba, Ozone previews his upcoming performance of Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra at their 2026-2027 season-opening concert.

He also fondly recalls his teenage years spent visiting Hawaiʻi, where he connected with local jazz musicians including Noel Okimoto, Jimmy Borges, Gabe Baltazar and Betty Loo. Ozone shares insight into playing classical music as a jazz pianist and how he incorporates techniques such as improvisation to help convey the composer's story to the audience.

"Rhapsody In Blue and Mahler" takes place on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Tickets are available online at myhso.org, by phone at 808-380-7783 and in person at the Blaisdell Box Office.