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Noise Cabinet presents Sō Percussion on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:21 PM HST
Sō Percussion, a leading percussion quartet and nonprofit organization that fosters, creates, and presents adventurous new work with a unique focus on collaboration.
Victoria Pickering
/
sopercussion.com
Sō Percussion, a leading percussion quartet and nonprofit organization that fosters, creates, and presents adventurous new work with a unique focus on collaboration.

Noise Cabinet is a thoughtfully curated concert series that explores a wide spectrum of sound, from solo works and chamber music to free improvisations and electro-acoustic composition. Noise Cabinet curator Clara Kim discusses the series’ upcoming performance with Sō Percussion at Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. The Aug. 29 performance provides concert-goers with an intimate, accessible and unique classical music experience that highlights works from contemporary composers, including Leilehua Lanzilotti's sending messages.

Learn more about Noise Cabinet at noisecabinet.com.
Classical Music Conversations
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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