Noise Cabinet presents Sō Percussion on Classical Pacific

Noise Cabinet is a thoughtfully curated concert series that explores a wide spectrum of sound, from solo works and chamber music to free improvisations and electro-acoustic composition. Noise Cabinet curator Clara Kim discusses the series’ upcoming performance with Sō Percussion at Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. The Aug. 29 performance provides concert-goers with an intimate, accessible and unique classical music experience that highlights works from contemporary composers, including Leilehua Lanzilotti's sending messages.

Learn more about Noise Cabinet at noisecabinet.com .