Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Lane on Classical Pacific

Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Lane returns to Oʻahu for a special recital at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu on Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. The program will feature a selection of 17th-century English songs by composers John Blow, William Byrd, and Henry Purcell, with accompaniment on harpsichord and organ by Colin Boothby. Admission is free, with donations welcome, and guests are invited to arrive at 5:15 p.m. to enjoy pupu before the performance.

Ahead of the recital, Lane joins Classical Pacific to talk about her long connection to Hawaiʻi, her performance career and creative projects, upcoming performances with the Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble, and offers insights and advice for aspiring young musicians.