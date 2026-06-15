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Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Lane on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:33 AM HST

Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Lane returns to Oʻahu for a special recital at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu on Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. The program will feature a selection of 17th-century English songs by composers John Blow, William Byrd, and Henry Purcell, with accompaniment on harpsichord and organ by Colin Boothby. Admission is free, with donations welcome, and guests are invited to arrive at 5:15 p.m. to enjoy pupu before the performance.

Ahead of the recital, Lane joins Classical Pacific to talk about her long connection to Hawaiʻi, her performance career and creative projects, upcoming performances with the Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble, and offers insights and advice for aspiring young musicians.
Classical Music Conversations
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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