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Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra Spanish Students join Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:08 PM HST
Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra Spanish class students (left to right): Manasi, Lyla, Nayeli, and Maila, with Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific's Tuesday Student Takeover on May 19, 2026.
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Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra Spanish class students (left to right): Manasi, Lyla, Nayeli, and Maila, with Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific's Tuesday Student Takeover on May 19, 2026.

Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra Spanish class students (left to right): Manasi, Lyla, Nayeli, and Maila, with Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific's Tuesday Student Takeover. Together they share their experiences learning Spanish in Ms. Castillo Flores’ class, and discuss the cultural significance of the language.

They delve into the benefits of learning Spanish, share advice for other students looking to learn languages, and share how listening to Spanish music artists like Bad Bunny and Luis Miguel impacts their enjoyment of learning and speaking the language.
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Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student Takeover
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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