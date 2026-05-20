Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra Spanish Students join Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra Spanish class students (left to right): Manasi, Lyla, Nayeli, and Maila, with Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific's Tuesday Student Takeover. Together they share their experiences learning Spanish in Ms. Castillo Flores’ class, and discuss the cultural significance of the language.

They delve into the benefits of learning Spanish, share advice for other students looking to learn languages, and share how listening to Spanish music artists like Bad Bunny and Luis Miguel impacts their enjoyment of learning and speaking the language.