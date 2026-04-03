© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Songbird Dreams of Singing with Audrey Luna and Jonathan Korth on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:59 PM HST
The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Department of Music

Author Kate Hosford, soprano Audrey Luna, and pianist Jonathan Korth visited Morning Café to discuss their program, "A Songbird Dreams of Singing: An Evening of Lullabies and Nocturnal Reverie" that took place at UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium. The program also features the world premiere of a song cycle by composer Thomas Osborne and children’s author Hosford. Together, they preview the concert which also features works by Schubert, Strauss and Debussy.

The concert took place on March 29. Learn more.
Classical Music Conversations
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio