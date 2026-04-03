A Songbird Dreams of Singing with Audrey Luna and Jonathan Korth on Morning Café

Author Kate Hosford, soprano Audrey Luna, and pianist Jonathan Korth visited Morning Café to discuss their program, "A Songbird Dreams of Singing: An Evening of Lullabies and Nocturnal Reverie" that took place at UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium. The program also features the world premiere of a song cycle by composer Thomas Osborne and children’s author Hosford. Together, they preview the concert which also features works by Schubert, Strauss and Debussy.

The concert took place on March 29. Learn more.