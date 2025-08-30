© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beth and Danny Gottlieb of the Lt. Dan Band

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 30, 2025 at 6:02 PM HST

Legendary jazz drummer Danny Gottlieb and studio musician/percussionist Beth Gottlieb are both members of the Lt. Dan Band. Led by philanthropist, actor and bassist Gary Sinise, the Lt. Dan Band performs with the Gottliebs this weekend in a free concert at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Gottliebs speak with Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba about the Lt. Dan Band, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and honoring veterans, first responders, and their families.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Gary SiniseWorld War II
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio