© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gary Sinise

  • Classical Music Conversations
    Beth and Danny Gottlieb of the Lt. Dan Band
    Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
    Legendary jazz drummer Danny Gottlieb and studio musician/percussionist Beth Gottlieb are both members of the Lt. Dan Band. Led by philanthropist, actor and bassist Gary Sinise, the Lt. Dan Band performs with the Gottliebs this weekend in a free concert at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Gottliebs speak with Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba about the Lt. Dan Band, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and honoring veterans, first responders, and their families.