Legendary jazz drummer Danny Gottlieb and studio musician/percussionist Beth Gottlieb are both members of the Lt. Dan Band. Led by philanthropist, actor and bassist Gary Sinise, the Lt. Dan Band performs with the Gottliebs this weekend in a free concert at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Gottliebs speak with Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba about the Lt. Dan Band, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and honoring veterans, first responders, and their families.

