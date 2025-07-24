HSO Tchaikovsky Concert Preview

The movie "JAWS" directed by Steven Spielberg with soundtrack by John Williams was released 50 years ago. In this episode of HPRʻs Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum talks about the effects of the movie on the shark population, "There was an increase in shark hunting and tournaments in the wake of the movieʻs release...." Dr. Lum reminds us that Sharks are important to the people of the Pacific, and we can help be their voice.We pair todayʻs talk with some of the music that inspired John Williamsʻ soundtrack- Debussyʻs "La Mer: II. Play of the Waves"

