Michael-Thomas Foumai: Stone! Parchment! Wand!

Composer in Residence of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra joined Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba in a game of Stone, Parchment, Wand....a rock paper scissors Harry Potter Style. Hear about the HSOʻs Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince this weekend- the live symphony orchestra performing the score while the film plays on the big screen!

myhso.org

Michael-Thomas Foumaiʻs list:

5. Double Trouble (The Prisoner of Azkaban)

4. Aunt Marge’s Waltz (The Prisoner of Azkaban)

3. Inferi in the Firestorm (The Half-Blood Prince)

2. Lily’s Theme (The Deathly Hallows Part 1)

1. Hedwig’s Theme (The Sorcerer’s Stone)

Sharene Tabaʻs list:

5. Polyjuice Potion (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

4. Diagon Alley (Harry Potter and the Sorcererʻs Stone)

3. "In Noctem" (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince)

2,1, forever and ever... "Fluffyʻs Harp" (Harry Potter and the Sorcererʻs Stone)