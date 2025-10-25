The Early Muse: The Sunset Show Finale
For more than two decades, Ian Capps guided listeners through the rich and timeless world of Renaissance, medieval, and Baroque music on "The Early Muse." On October 25, Hawai‘i Public Radio honored Ian with "The Early Muse: The Sunset Show" — a special tribute celebrating his life, legacy, and decades of dedication to music and aloha. The program features some of Ian’s favorite pieces, along with heartfelt reflections from his musical ‘ohana. Listen back to this moving finale and join us in honoring the enduring spirit of "The Early Muse."