Classical Conservation Conversation: Water is Life (March 24, 2025)

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published April 10, 2025 at 3:25 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

Dr. Shawn Lum remembers the work of educator and environmental champion, Ruth Leilani (Lani) Stemmermann. A Hilo-born botanist, ecologist, and conservationist, Lani returned to Hawaiʻi after studying at Pitzer College to pursue graduate studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

March 22 is World Water Day, established by the United Nations in 1993. Dr. Lum reflects on its significance and evolving themes, including the 2025 focus on glacier preservation. He highlights water’s cultural importance across the Pacific and the role of traditional practices in addressing today’s water conservation challenges.

This conservation conversation is followed by "H20 Tempo" by Tan Dun.

This classical music conversation aired on March 24, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversation
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
