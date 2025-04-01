Classical Conservation Conversation: Remembering conservation champion Lani Stemmermann

Dr. Shawn Lum remembers the work of educator and environmental champion, Ruth Leilani (Lani) Stemmermann. A Hilo-born botanist, ecologist, and conservationist, Lani returned to Hawaiʻi after studying at Pitzer College to pursue graduate studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

A leading authority on the ʻōhiʻa forest, Lani advocated for the protection of native vegetation, notably in the Pohakuloa Army Training Area which contains important sanctuary land for many endangered plant species. Lani's dedication to preserving Hawaii's ecosystems serves as a lasting inspiration for environmental stewardship.

This conservation conversation is followed by “Ka Lehua ʻUla” by Weldon Kekauoha.

