© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation: Remembering conservation champion Lani Stemmermann

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published April 1, 2025 at 1:50 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

Dr. Shawn Lum remembers the work of educator and environmental champion, Ruth Leilani (Lani) Stemmermann. A Hilo-born botanist, ecologist, and conservationist, Lani returned to Hawaiʻi after studying at Pitzer College to pursue graduate studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

A leading authority on the ʻōhiʻa forest, Lani advocated for the protection of native vegetation, notably in the Pohakuloa Army Training Area which contains important sanctuary land for many endangered plant species. Lani's dedication to preserving Hawaii's ecosystems serves as a lasting inspiration for environmental stewardship.

This conservation conversation is followed by “Ka Lehua ʻUla” by Weldon Kekauoha.

This classical music conversation aired on March 17, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationʻōhiʻa
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories