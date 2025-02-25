© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation - Justice for All

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 25, 2025 at 5:27 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the recognition of legal personhood for non-human entities, highlighting the Whanganui River's status in Aotearoa as a legal person under the Te Awa Tupua Act. This act acknowledges the river's rights, powers, duties, and liabilities. Legal personhood has also been extended to Te Urewera and Mount Taranaki. He delves into the need for broader policy changes beyond legal recognition to protect nature, noting that local communities, particularly indigenous peoples, have the emotional and practical knowledge to manage nature effectively, aligning with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision of equal rights.

This classical conservation conversation concludes with "He Puti Puti Koe" (To a Lovely Flower) with Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Carl Doy and the New Zealand Symphony.

This conversation aired on Jan. 20, 2025 on Classical Pacific.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationclassical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories