Classical Conservation Conversation - A New Year Reminder

As we enter the new year, Dr. Lum reflects on the concept of Aloha. Inspired by an NHK World program about nature photographer Junji Takasago's encounter with Hawaiian healer Kaipo Kai, Dr. Lum explores Takasago’s emphasis on the importance of Aloha in interactions with nature and people. Lum shares an experience of Aloha during his recent visit to Oʻahu, which compels him to share on the need for greater protection of nature and spreading the Aloha spirit globally.

The conservation conversation concludes with music by Jeff Peterson. When asked what music reminds him of Aloha, he shared that "Kahua in the Mist" was written with Aloha in memory of his father and the ranch on Hawai`i Island where he worked.

