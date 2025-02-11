© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation - A New Year Reminder

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:35 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

As we enter the new year, Dr. Lum reflects on the concept of Aloha. Inspired by an NHK World program about nature photographer Junji Takasago's encounter with Hawaiian healer Kaipo Kai, Dr. Lum explores Takasago’s emphasis on the importance of Aloha in interactions with nature and people. Lum shares an experience of Aloha during his recent visit to Oʻahu, which compels him to share on the need for greater protection of nature and spreading the Aloha spirit globally.

The conservation conversation concludes with music by Jeff Peterson. When asked what music reminds him of Aloha, he shared that "Kahua in the Mist" was written with Aloha in memory of his father and the ranch on Hawai`i Island where he worked.

This classical music conversation aired on Jan. 13, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
