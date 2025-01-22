© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Ben Liu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:23 AM HST

`Iolani freshman, Ben Liu is a pianist studying with Bichuan Li, a violinist in his school orchestra and one of the Madeline Schatz-Harris Youth Concerto Competition winners, playing with the Kamuela Philharmonic this weekend. Liu has won many competitions since starting the piano 8 years ago, and recently was a winner at the American Portege International Music Talent Competition and performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. On Sunday, Ben Liu will be performing Edvard Griegʻs Piano Concerto in A minor at the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
