© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation - A Look Back and A Way Forward

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:27 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

As we head into the new year, Dr. Shawn Lum encourages us to take the time to remember the people, places and events that shaped the past year. Reflecting on the state of nature in 2024, he acknowledges a significant decline in global wildlife populations but highlights a study that offers hope. The study shows that conservation efforts—such as controlling invasive species, restoring habitats and practicing sustainable management—are working. Dr. Lum highlights the recent reintroduction of Hawaiian crows in Maui as a promising example of conservation success.

Dr. Lum's conservation conversation concludes with a performance of "Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning" from Maria Schneider's Winter Morning Walks, performed by Dawn Upshaw and the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 230, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationclassical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories