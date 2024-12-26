Classical Conservation Conversation - Gifts for Nature

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum offers gift ideas to share with nature lovers this holiday season. From biodiversity-friendly coffee to nature-themed books to a bird-watching app and binoculars, these gifts open the door to the lifelong joys of connecting with nature. Not only do these gift ideas bring delight, but many also support vital conservation efforts. This festive season, your loved ones can receive gifts with profound and magical returns and make a positive impact on the environment.

Dr. Lum's conservation conversation concludes with a performance of The Gift of Life: No. 2, The Tree of Life by John Rutter, performed by The Cambridge Singers, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and John Rutter.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 23, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.