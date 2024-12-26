© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation - Gifts for Nature

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:56 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum offers gift ideas to share with nature lovers this holiday season. From biodiversity-friendly coffee to nature-themed books to a bird-watching app and binoculars, these gifts open the door to the lifelong joys of connecting with nature. Not only do these gift ideas bring delight, but many also support vital conservation efforts. This festive season, your loved ones can receive gifts with profound and magical returns and make a positive impact on the environment.

Dr. Lum's conservation conversation concludes with a performance of The Gift of Life: No. 2, The Tree of Life by John Rutter, performed by The Cambridge Singers, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and John Rutter.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 23, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationclassical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories