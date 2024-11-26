© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Reasons to be thankful

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:40 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the outcomes of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change recently held in Baku, Azerbaijan. While some conference attendees expressed disappointment in the amount of financial pledges secured to help developing countries transition to a low-carbon economy, the outcome does provide a foundation to build upon. Dr. Lum notes that it takes great resolve to work together to minimize climate and biodiversity crises across the planet, so our future generations can enjoy the joy and beauty of the natural world. In closing, he shares his gratitude for the natural wonders that our earth provides.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with “Earth” by Ayanna Witter-Johnson and performed by Solem Quartet and Ayanna Witter-Johnson.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
