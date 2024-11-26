Classical Conservation Conversation: Reasons to be thankful

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the outcomes of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change recently held in Baku, Azerbaijan. While some conference attendees expressed disappointment in the amount of financial pledges secured to help developing countries transition to a low-carbon economy, the outcome does provide a foundation to build upon. Dr. Lum notes that it takes great resolve to work together to minimize climate and biodiversity crises across the planet, so our future generations can enjoy the joy and beauty of the natural world. In closing, he shares his gratitude for the natural wonders that our earth provides.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with “Earth” by Ayanna Witter-Johnson and performed by Solem Quartet and Ayanna Witter-Johnson.