Classical Conservation Conversation - Une barque sur l'océan

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum shares insights on marine life and the observable nuances that we don’t always see unless we become reacquainted with nature. His conversation concludes with “Une barque sur l’océan” from Ravel’s Miroirs, played by pianist Bruce Liu.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on May 6, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.