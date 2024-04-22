Classical Conservation Conversation - Kinds of Blue

In celebration of Earth Day, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

Dr. Lum talks about the origins of Earth Day. His conversation concludes with music from Iris Trio’s new album, "Project Earth - The Blue Chapter," a project devoted to creating meaningful change.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on April 22, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

