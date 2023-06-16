Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble on Evening Concert

Take a trip back in time to Italy with Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble!

Host Craig DeSilva talks to choral conductor Timothy Carney about Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble’s upcoming concerts.

Gloria! features music of the great Italian composers Vivaldi, Rossini, Puccini, and Mascagni.

This weekend's events take place on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Kailua, and on Sunday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on June 14, 2023.