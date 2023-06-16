© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble on Evening Concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published June 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM HST
Timothy Carney, choral conductor
Andy Stenz
/
Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble

Take a trip back in time to Italy with Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble!

Host Craig DeSilva talks to choral conductor Timothy Carney about Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble’s upcoming concerts.

Gloria! features music of the great Italian composers Vivaldi, Rossini, Puccini, and Mascagni.

This weekend's events take place on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Kailua, and on Sunday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on June 14, 2023. Evening concert airs weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations
