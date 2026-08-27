Asia Minute: Hybrids are driving a South Korean automaker's latest U.S. expansion

One of Asia's biggest automakers is looking for new roads into the United States — including Hawaiʻi. And the strategy has a new twist.

Hybrid, not all-electric. That's the plan that Hyundai has when it comes to ramping up its sales in the United States.

The South Korean automaker said Wednesday that it plans to increase production in North America by half a million cars by the end of next year.

Sales of all-electric vehicles have fallen in the United States with the decline of tax credits.

But sales of hybrids have been booming — up 71% for Hyundai over the past year through June.

U.S. automakers have been slow to increase their production of hybrids — and so far, Japanese automakers have dominated the U.S. market.

Toyota sold about half of all hybrid vehicles in the country in the first half of this year — with Honda coming in second place.

That's the same ranking of the local market for all vehicle sales in Hawaiʻi. Toyota has been the most popular brand for years, followed by Honda.

Hyundai also sees opportunity in launching extended-range electric vehicles in the first half of next year.

In the local market for all vehicle sales in Hawaiʻi, Toyota is the most popular brand, followed by Honda.

The Hawaiʻi Automobile Dealers Association says light trucks, including vans and SUVs, continue to dominate the market when it comes to overall local sales, with about 80% of the market.

Hybrid vehicles are also increasing sales in the islands — with reports earlier this year showing them approaching nearly 20% of the local market.