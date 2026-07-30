Asia Minute: Hawaiʻi and Thailand pursue similar tourism strategies

Hawaiʻi tourism numbers should be out this week for the month of June. This week, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announced a different approach in its new strategic plan. And it's one that's also being followed by a top travel destination in Asia.

The idea is not a novel one, and it’s a matter of perspective.

In its new strategic plan, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is focusing less on the number of visitors that come to the islands and more on how much they spend while they're here. Specifically, the plan says success will mean visitor spending grows faster than visitor arrivals.

That’s exactly the approach that was officially articulated this week by the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand. The Ministry calls it “value over volume.” It’s the first of several key policies and operational guidelines the ministry issued this week, and it sets a tone for some other long-term goals for Thailand’s tourism industry.

One is to widen the niche of medical tourism to include a broader approach emphasizing wellness and healthy longevity, focusing on the growth and development of this sector over the next three years. Another is to position the country as a global events hub — for activities such as an international music festival and other cultural events.

Maybank Securities has already come out with a positive view of the government’s strategy, saying it should help boost Thailand’s tourism market over the longer term.