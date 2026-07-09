Asia Minute: 'Indo-Pacific Four' attend NATO summit

For the fifth year in a row, this yearʻs NATO summit included representatives from what organizers call the “Indo-Pacific Four.”

That diplomatic grouping includes Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand — none of which exactly border the North Atlantic.

This geographic stretch started back in 2022, when NATO leaders approved a new “Strategic Concept,” and extended NATO's reach on the map, calling the Indo-Pacific “important for NATO, given that developments in that region can directly affect Euro-Atlantic security.”

One specific reason raised at the time: concern about increased cooperation between Russia and China. Flash forward to 2026 and that concern remains, along with increased roles for private defense firms.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for expanded cooperation between his country's defense industry and NATO members, including joint research in advanced technology.

Japan's prime minister stayed home this year because of domestic parliamentary business, but the country's foreign minister and defense minister attended. Australia and New Zealand's delegations were both headed by their defense ministers.

A common theme — not only business for defense companies, but an increased focus on cooperation in cyber security.