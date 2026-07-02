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Asia Minute: Why South Korea’s biggest baseball fans are young women

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published July 2, 2026 at 1:48 PM HST
Bonnie Ramirez, center, a supporter of the South Korea baseball team, poses with Dominican Republic fans before a World Baseball Classic game between the Dominican Republic and South Korea, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Bonnie Ramirez, center, a supporter of the South Korea baseball team, poses with Dominican Republic fans before a World Baseball Classic game between the Dominican Republic and South Korea, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Miami.

For many people, July 4th may include some combination of beach, barbecue and fireworks, maybe with a little baseball. In fact, every team in the Major Leagues will play on Saturday. But the game is having a banner season outside the United States. One place where it's booming this summer is South Korea.

This has already been a record-setting season for baseball in South Korea. This week, attendance for Korea’s professional league broke 7 million — the fastest it's ever reached that level.

A little more than halfway through the season, attendance is on track to shatter last year’s record.

Nearly 60% of the games sell out. And the demographics are continuing a pattern that’s become familiar in recent years: with a key role played by young women.

The Korea Baseball Organization reports nearly 40% of ticket buyers last year were women in their 20s and 30s, and the trend is continuing this year.

Many Korean media outlets are comparing the boom in baseball to K-pop fandom — with a healthy dose of digital enthusiasm at the ballparks.

Baseball teams have responded by increasing their social media content and opportunities. Korea's Aju Press quotes a league official as saying, “The ballpark is not just a stadium now — it’s a platform.”

Professional baseball is also enjoying a strong season elsewhere in Asia. And while the trend is not as pronounced as in South Korea, in both Taiwan and Japan, women are making up a growing portion of fans and paying customers.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
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