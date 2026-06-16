© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Global leader on social media bans for younger users

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 16, 2026 at 9:28 AM HST
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz speaks at the bill signing ceremony on May 28, 2024.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz speaks at the bill signing ceremony on May 28, 2024.

Sen. Brian Schatz is praising the United Kingdom for its move to ban access to social media for children under the age of 16. Schatz is the lead author of a bipartisan bill that would set a minimum age of 13 to use social media. Restrictions like these started with first adopters in the Asia Pacific.

When it comes to social media, Australia is already living with what the U.K. is now just planning.

This past December, Australia became the first country to apply a nationwide ban on social media for children — down under, the restrictions apply to anyone under 16.

Heavy financial penalties for violations are targeted at specific social media companies which do not take reasonable steps to prevent those under 16 from having access to their accounts.

The “Australia Model” has been used as a basis for similar bans, including in Asia. Nearly three months ago, Indonesia adopted a similar policy for those under 16.

Two weeks ago, Malaysia installed its own restrictions on social media use for the same age group. Enforcement has been raised as a challenging issue in each country.

While concerns about negative impacts of social media use are widespread, some countries are being more cautious in their approaches to dealing with the issue.

Singapore's Minister of State for Digital Development and Information told reporters last month, “We do have safeguards in place and we do not think just rushing into having a ban may necessarily be the best thing.”
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio