© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Why did Xi Jinping go to North Korea?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 9, 2026 at 10:57 AM HST
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, during the latter's visit to North Korea, in Pyongyang, Monday, June 8, 2026.
朝鮮通信社
/
KCNA via KNS via AP
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, during the latter's visit to North Korea, in Pyongyang, Monday, June 8, 2026.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is wrapping up a two-day trip to North Korea on Tuesday.

This is Xi's first trip outside China this year, his first to North Korea since before the pandemic.

These days, Xi goes to fewer destinations than he once did, and they’re chosen with strategic intent.

Last year’s APEC meeting in South Korea. Earlier last year, a Southeast Asia swing through Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. The summit of emerging economies in New Delhi this coming September.

Xi went to Moscow last May to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The most memorable scene: a three-way photo op with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In recent years, North Korea has drawn closer to Russia, including sending troops to fight in the war with Ukraine.

But China is North Korea’s top trade partner by far, and its biggest source of foreign aid. And if countries can be influencers, China remains North Korea’s most important one.

Meanwhile, Xi’s rhetoric points to China pulling its allies closer, including North Korea, wanting to create a united front in opposition to the influence of the United States.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio