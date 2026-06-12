© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Obesity concerns grow in Southeast Asia

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 12, 2026 at 9:01 AM HST
This April 3, 2018, file photo shows a close-up of a beam scale in New York.
Patrick Sison
/
AP
The World Health Organization defines obesity, and the less severe condition of overweight, as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health.

Southeast Asia has a weight problem. Obesity is a growing issue, and some governments are fighting it with specific actions.

Malaysia's government says more than two-thirds of children in the country could be obese or overweight within the next decade.

In Vietnam, that condition describes about 20% of the population, and it's worse in cities.

The Straits Times, a Singaporean daily English-language newspaper, cites government figures showing that more than 41% of teenagers in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, are obese or overweight.

In Ho Chi Minh City, that describes more than half of all teenagers.

The World Health Organization defines obesity, and the less severe condition of overweight, as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health.

By the numbers, the WHO uses body mass index, an imperfect calculation linking a person's appropriate weight to their height.

Urbanization gets some of the blame, including a higher tendency to consume sugary drinks, now a target for many Southeast Asian governments.

A study out this week from Tufts University shows nearly half of Southeast Asian countries have established or increased taxes on sugary drinks at a much faster pace than high-income countries around the world.

All of this makes Southeast Asia a growing market for weight-loss drugs.

The market research company IMARC says that the market was more than $6 billion last year and could nearly double within eight years.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio