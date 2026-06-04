Asia Minute: How Australia plans to expand protected ocean areas

Ocean conservation is a global activity, but it's moving faster in some parts of the world than others. In Australia, discussions are about to enter a new phase.

Australia's environment minister wants to expand parts of the ocean where fishing and drilling are banned, adding nearly 200,000 square miles to protected areas.

The next step: a review of 44 marine parks around the country — and the creation of more sanctuary areas where fishing and drilling would be illegal.

The ruling Labor Party is getting support for the move from Australia's diving industry, which this week started a national advertising campaign in favor of expanding conservation regulations.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports it's the first time the industry has run such a national campaign.

It quotes the head of a regional dive organization in Queensland as saying “we're not a bunch of greenies trying to save the planet; this is something extremely serious.”

Diving is a serious business for Australia — a huge tourism draw that dive groups said is worth some $3 billion U.S. dollars every year.

The fishing industry expects further consultations, but the political math favors the Labor Party plan for extending protections.

The federal government has already committed to increase, “highly protected marine areas” to 30% of Australia's waters by 2030 — up from the current level of 24%.