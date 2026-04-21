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Asia Minute: Hawaiʻi-based forces key part of large exercise in the Philippines

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published April 21, 2026 at 10:42 AM HST
U.S. Soldiers, infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, carry a simulated casualty during a medical lane exercise in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 19, 2026.
Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detach
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DVIDS
U.S. Soldiers, infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, carry a simulated casualty during a medical lane exercise in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 19, 2026.

One of the largest U.S. military exercises in the Asia Pacific is underway right now, and it involves many forces based in Hawaiʻi.

For about the next three weeks, roughly 17,000 military personnel will conduct exercises in and around the Philippines. Nearly 60% of the forces are from the United States.

It's the 41st version of “Balikatan,” which is Tagalog for “shoulder to shoulder.”

What started out as a bilateral set of drills for the U.S. and the Philippines has grown to include a number of partners. Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France are taking part.

And this year for the first time, so is Japan — sending about 1,400 personnel, warships and a variety of aircraft.

Agence France-Presse reports there are plans for the Japanese to sink a World War II era minesweeper in the South China Sea using a type of cruise missile developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

These are not the only military exercises in the Pacific this week.

On Sunday, China announced it was sending a naval destroyer group on what it called a routine training drill in the western Pacific, traveling near Japan.

In a nod to Iran, the Marine general opening Balikatan said “regardless of the challenges elsewhere in the world, the United States' focus on the Indo-Pacific and our ironclad commitment to the Philippines remains unwavering.”
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Asia Minute Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
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