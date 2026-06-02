Asia Minute: Feeling down? Study shows museum visits can help

If you've ever felt that visiting a museum is good for you, you may be onto something. And there's now scientific evidence to back that up.

If you're able to spend some time in a museum, that experience could help your health. That's according to a recent study that included more than a hundred museums and nearly 2,000 visitors across Japan.

It was put together by Kyushu Sangyo University, and the type of museum didn't seem to matter.

It included art museums and institutions focused on themes ranging from archaeology to history and folklore.

Visitors were measured for physical and mental indicators before and after their visits — from an assessment of their moods to the level of their blood pressure.

Many of those with low blood pressure saw it rise to a healthy level, while those with high blood pressure frequently experienced a “significant decline.”

On the mood scores, participants registered drops in anger, depression and tension — and showed increased levels of positive vitality.

Professor Izumi Ogata led the study and told the Asahi Shimbun that “relaxing effects were reported even for short tours lasting only 10 to 30 minutes.”

Ogata told the Asahi that a study in Britain has shown engagement with culture and the arts can reduce the risk of death in elderly people, while efforts are underway in Canada to prescribe museum visits at medical institutions.