Asia Minute: Australia is banning social media for anyone under 16

In just over two weeks, Australia will ban the use of most social media platforms for anyone under the age of 16.

Itʻs been a year since Australiaʻs Parliament voted to restrict social media platforms available to those under the age of 16.

The bill was introduced by the ruling Labor Party, and also won support from opposition lawmakers.

It was triggered by concerns about the negative impacts of social media on young people, including cyberbullying and other mental health issues.

A recent study found nearly three-quarters of adolescents in Australia suffer symptoms of significant depression or anxiety, although more studies are being done about specific links to social media.

Enforcing the ban is up to technology companies, which must take “reasonable steps” to deactivate accounts of users under the age of 16, and come up with systems of age verification.

Failure to do so could result in fines of more than US$30 million.

Affected platforms range from YouTube and TikTok to Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, X, Reddit, Twitch and Kick.

Several countries are in the earlier stages of considering social media restrictions for young people, including Denmark, Norway and France.

This week, Malaysia announced plans to take a similar approach to Australia, with a target of imposing its ban sometime next year.