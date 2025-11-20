Asia Minute: Tensions escalating between China and Japan

Politics has spilled into tourism for two of the largest economies in the Asia Pacific.

China and Japan remain locked in a diplomatic dispute — and the economic stakes are going up.

It all started about two weeks ago, in Japan's Parliament.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was asked what might be a “survival-threatening situation” that could spark a reaction from Japan’s military.

Takaichi started her answer with a question: “What measures would China employ to bring Taiwan fully under the control of China. Or the Beijing government?”

She continued: “If it were to use warships and resort to military force, I believe this would, by any measure, constitute a situation that could threaten Japan’s survival.”

The reaction from China was fast and sharp — and the rhetoric has been escalating.

Japan's government is warning its citizens in China to be cautious and avoid crowds.

China's government is now moving to ban imports of Japanese seafood, and this week has been urging its citizens not to travel to Japan.

According to Japanese government figures, last year Chinese visitors spent more in Japan than any other nationality: more than 20% of overall international tourism spending in the country — topping $50 billion.