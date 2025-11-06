© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Thailand tries new approach to turn around tumbling tourism

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published November 6, 2025 at 9:26 AM HST
Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakarn province, Thailand, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Thailand, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
/
AP
FILE - Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakarn province, Thailand, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Thailand, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thailand is trying some new tactics to battle a drop in tourism. The government now wants to increase its domestic visitor market to battle a fall in international visitors.

Here's an interesting concept — what if vacation travel expenses could be tax-deductible? That's the latest plan from Thailand's government to boost the country's hospitality industry.

Of course, this only would apply to Thai residents, and the reason the government wants to take this step is because the international tourism market has slumped — sharply.

A year ago, international visitors to Thailand numbered a little more than 35 million for the full year — up more than 26% from a year earlier.

Industry executives were encouraged by the market growth and the federal government set a year-end target for this year of 40 million visitors — just above the level right before the pandemic.

Now it looks like they’ll top 30 million for the full year, but maybe not a lot more.

As the latest figures came out for October this week, authorities warned that Thailand is likely headed for its first annual decline in international visitors since the pandemic.

One major reason: a sharp drop in visitors from China. That's been the case for much of the year.

The latest travel figures show Thailand's biggest market for visitors is now Malaysia, followed by China, India, Russia and South Korea
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio