Asia Minute: What are the region's most popular year-end holiday spots?

It’s the time of year for many holiday celebrations and observances. It’s also a popular travel time.

Santa Claus isn’t the only one with a list this time of year. Travel websites are packed with suggestions for holiday destinations from now through New Year’s.

Particularly popular this year: Southeast Asia.

Expedia’s top Christmas travel spot is there — and half of their eight leading global choices are in the Asia Pacific.

Topping the list is Manila — in part because of holiday lights and decorations that go up as early as September — and continue through mid to late January.

Expedia reports searches for Manila as a destination were up more than 40% compared to a year ago.

Eugene Hoshiko / AP Visitors look at a Santa Claus decoration on a cold day at Ueno Park on Dec. 23, 2025, in Tokyo.

Other Indo-Asia Pacific destinations on Expedia’s list include Islamabad, Mumbai and Sydney.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Thailand makes a lot of lists. In fact, Chiang Mai topped Travel and Leisure’s 2025 rankings as the best city in Asia. Tokyo and Bangkok round out the top three.

Condé Nast Traveler includes Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur on its rundown of best places to go in Asia this year.

Southeast Asian trips are also popular this time of year because travelers avoid the rainy season, and a wide range of choices can make room for people on a tighter budget.